Neighbors, city councilor address speeding near West Mesa High School

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s one of the biggest high schools in the city, which means there are plenty of student drivers racing through the surrounding neighborhoods.

After a student crashed through a wall near West Mesa High School this weekend, a city councilor is fighting to keep neighbors safe.

“This is where children play, and it needs to be a safe place for them to play,” a neighbor, Paul Arroyo said.

But, people living off Mesa Del Rio and Glenrio on Albuquerque’s west side say that’s not the case.

“A couple kids came drifting around the corner and right through my neighbor’s wall,” Arroyo stated about Friday’s crash.

He explained it was a result of students from the high school using the neighborhood as a shortcut to get to Unser.

“Mesa Del Rio has always been a problem for a long time, and I’ve worked with APD in trying to address some of the traffic issues, and once school starts, the problems seem to exacerbate,” City Councilor Ken Sanchez added.

KRQE News 13 camped out at the intersection Wednesday when school let out around 2:30 and saw a constant stream of cars coming from campus. It’s a problem councilor Sanchez said might not necessarily be solved with more speed bumps or stop signs.

“We will have to go through traffic engineering,” Sanchez explained. “The engineers will make that decision because at times, if we’ve got multiple speed humps, they may just fly through and they could possibly create more problems where they are airborne.”

People living there just want to educate students and other drivers to be more aware and respectful of the neighbors.

Sanchez said he’s now planning to reach out to West Mesa’s principal to urge students to slow down on these back streets. He will also request extra enforcement from APD and ask the city for more speed limit signs.