ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough.

Neighbors across the street from the park have been notifying the city of a number of issues that include speeders, criminal activity in the park and overgrown weeds.

The city has been working as best then can to help with the issues. “It’s a frustration, but you know, things takes time to you know, go through the, through the governmental process,” said city councilor Klarrisa Pena, who represents the area.

Pena says they’ve added a camera, a speed trailer, and sent out as crews to clear out the weeds. But, she says with a worker shortage and dozens of parks, it’s going to take some time.

Crews have also fixed 10 lights at the park and she’s working to get more streetlights in the area. “We just recently installed 277 lights throughout the district,” Pena said.

But she admits they’re having a tough time getting drivers to slow down, as they drive by the park. The city has also been turning off the lights at night, to try to keep people out of the park overnight. Pena says crews have been out before to fix the speed trailer.