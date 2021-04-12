Neighbors calling for better street lighting after home gets shot at

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque family said they feel frustrated and angry after their home got shot at, and they think it could have been avoided. Neighbors in the Alameda Crossing Neighborhood said they have been asking the city for more lighting in the area for at least the past year.

Neighbors said they think more lighting could prevent incidents like what happened early Monday morning. “Tonight is going to be hard because we don’t feel safe,” Natalia Herrera said.

Bullet holes are scattered throughout Herrera’s home. “It is such a violation of our privacy,” Herrera said.

The bullet landed in Herrera’s bed. “I feel so vulnerable right now,” Herrera said. “How could that happen while we are sleeping?”

Herrera said it happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She said it came in through the patio wall, entered the living room, and into her and her husband’s bedroom. “Our daughters are right upstairs,” Herrera said. “Our son is on the other side. My brother is sleeping in the living room visiting us.”

Herrera said this is not the first crime issue in her neighborhood. “We have had some things happen that are a little strange,” Herrera said.

She said several neighbors have had intruders on their property or been broken into even though she said they live in a nice, gated community. “It is not enough,” Herrera said. “We have to have lighting on the streets. We have to have speed bumps to make it difficult for people to just take off and nobody see them.”

Her neighborhood is off Signal Avenue between Louisiana and San Pedro. That stretch has no working street lights which neighbors said is contributing to crime. “Like last night, it was pitch black and none of our cameras caught anything,” neighbor Danny Perea said.

Neighbors said at least seven of them have submitted complaints to the city’s 311 line over the past year to no avail. Danny Perea said he has sent in more than a dozen himself. “No resolution to our safety concerns for the community,” Perea said. “Over the past year, there’s been zero follow-throughs with anything.”

Herrera said no family should have to go through this. “I don’t think it is fair families have to deal with situations like this,” Herrera said.

After KRQE News 13 contacted the city, they said that the one street light in that area which is broken will be fixed within 24 hours. The city also said they will be adding two more street lights this summer, which they said was already in the works.

The city said Signal Avenue does not qualify for speed bumps since it’s a collector street, but neighbors do have other traffic calming options through the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. For more information, visit cabq.gov/neighborhood-traffic-management-program.