Neighbors call 911 as driver nearly runs self over, chases after car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors called 911 when they saw a driver passed out behind the wheel of a running car, but they didn’t expect that driver would nearly run himself over.

The incident was captured on a home security camera in a neighborhood near Academy and Wyoming.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Melanie Perez arrived home to find a car stopped in front of her home.

“I see a car parked right in front of my house and didn’t recognize the car, didn’t recognize the gentlemen,” said Perez, who thought the hunched-over driver may have been on his phone, as the car was still running.

Perez went back inside for a few minutes before going back outside to walk her dogs.

By the time she came back outside, the dark blue Mazda CX-7 and the driver behind the wheel hadn’t moved.

“I walk up to the vehicle and he didn’t move, he wasn’t responsive,” said Perez, who then went to grab her neighbor Lauren, who’s a nurse.

“He was just completely passed out with his head hanging,” said Lauren Neil, Melanie’s neighbor.

They called police, but that’s when the driver woke up.

“Completely opening up the door and just… out of nowhere, just fell out of his car,” said Neil.

Home surveillance video captured the driver of the car opening his door and attempting to put his foot on the ground as the car kept rolling. Video shows the car come to a second stop, before the driver stood up outside of the car and fell over.

Perez witnessed the driver fall to the ground as the wheel of the car rolled past his head. The driver then got up and ran after his car.

Perez and Neil say while they called police, officers didn’t arrive before the driver took off. Perez says a dispatcher told her not to follow the vehicle.

“There’s multiple kids always coming up and down these streets, and I couldn’t imagine, what he would have done,” said Perez.

KRQE News 13 called Albuquerque Police on Friday to try to learn more about the incident but didn’t hear back.

A search of arrest records did not show anyone being arrested for DWI with a similar car as described by witnesses.