Neighborhood to get speed bumps redone again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did the city go overboard when it re-did a pair of speed bumps? That’s what a city worker was trying to figure out Monday in the country club area.

The speed bumps are along Park Avenue not far from the Albuquerque Country Club. They were redone a couple of months ago, but now they may be too high and too steep. Some neighbors don’t have a problem with it.

“I think they keep neighborhoods, neighborhoods and not thoroughfares. I have to say about Albuquerque there are great thoroughfares, I don’t know why anyone would want to cut through here,” said a woman who lives in the area.

People who live in the neighborhood near Park Avenue have certainly noticed these revamped speed bumps. The city says about six months ago they received a complaint that one of them was sending shock waves through a home, so the city removed them and built new ones in different spots.

KRQE News 13 drove over the two-speed bumps Monday, in a “news tracker unit” and they did send the car for a bit of a ride. A few years ago, KRQE did a story on the neighborhood speeding issue a few years ago.

The old speed bumps were much wider and flatter and people could drive over them at close to the 25 miles and hour speed limit. The new ones you almost have to come to a complete stop before going over them and they’re already marred by scrapes from cars.

Crews were out Monday analyzing the speed bumps because the city says they received a complaint that one of them was too high. Neighbors say they can understand the frustration.

“There are times when I hear people zipping on by and I think they have maybe a rental, they’re having fun and then that car you can just hear it crash and I can see where now where the height does make a difference.”

The city says one of the speed bumps is too tall. They say they are working with the contractor to get it fixed.

The city also says it does appreciate it when people bring issues like this to their attention. There is no timeline yet for when the speed bump will be fixed.