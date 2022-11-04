ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Now, one ABQ neighborhood is calling on the city to reconsider plans for a homeless camp at a local church.

West Mesa residents protested at Coors and Bluewater just down the street from Bethlehem Baptist Church where the space is slated to be set up.

They said that the space would not be secure and cited safety concerns including the camp’s proximity to an elementary school.

They noted the city hasn’t reached out to them to discuss the space, and it would make existing issues worse.

City Council is set to vote Monday on whether to require owners of safe outdoor spaces to have a permit and the rules around operating those spaces.