Neighborhood association wants dilapidated home torn down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood association wants the city to demolish an old, run-down house in the South Broadway area. However, the home is marked as ‘culturally significant’ and neighbors worry that could prevent the city from stepping in. The home was built in 1906 and represents the architectural styling that was popular in Albuquerque at the time but it’s starting to show its age and neighbors want the city to do something about it.

The paint has faded, windows are broken, the roof is falling apart and the front porch looks like it’s barely hanging on. Those are just a few of the noticeable issues at this house off Arno Street and Pacific Avenue in Albuquerque’s South Broadway neighborhood. “Is this the kind of reputation you want in your neighborhood?” asked the South Broadway Neighborhood Association President, Frances Armijo.

The neighborhood association said the abandoned house is an eyesore that’s also become a safety concern and they’re asking the city to tear it down. “It’s a fire hazard, there’s no better way to describe it,” said Armijo. “It’s dangerous and the neighbors worry if this house burns, their home will go with it.”

The association worries that since the home is designated as culturally significant, it could prevent the city from stepping in. However, the city said otherwise. “It doesn’t really change how code enforcement really handles these things with any property whether its historically significant or not,” said Brennon Williams with the city’s Planning Department.

The city said with houses designated as culturally significant, there are more hoops to jump through. Overall, they want to work with the property owner to correct any wrongs before they consider condemning it and before they get to their last resort: demolishing it.

“We want to do everything we can do to make sure that home can get back to a productive use,” said Williams.

For people who live in the neighborhood, the historic house has lost its luster. “Seriously, you want homes that kids can pass by on their street and be proud of their neighborhood,” said Armijo. “This doesn’t give us much when you see houses like this. I just would like to see it torn down.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the owner of the house but did not get a hold of him. The city said that code enforcement will be at the house to inspect it for any violations.