Neighbors fed up with motorized vehicles illegally driving on trails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in a northeast heights neighborhood are fed up with people breaking the law on pedestrian trails next to their backyards near the area of Eubank and San Francisco Blvd NE. “It’s a great resource for the community to use and enjoy throughout the year,” Robert Hursig, whose yard backs up to the trails, said.

But he said an ongoing problem is ramping back up during the warmer weather. “We do get everything from, like I said, dirt bikes, quads, recreational vehicles, all the way up to full-sized trucks and jeeps that are driving through this area illegally,” said Hursig.

While he said the noise is a nuisance, it’s not his biggest concern. “My issue is really safety for my fellow neighbors and everyone who enjoys the trails,” he said.

Another concern is the signage about the ban on motorized vehicles. He said one near his house was vandalized. “About a month ago, it was bent totally in half intentionally, definitely not from the wind or whatnot. last week or a couple weeks ago, it was on the floor. And today it’s totally gone,” he said.

This prompted him to post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor, prompting other neighbors to weigh in. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said people ripping down signs and illegally driving motorized vehicles has been an ongoing problem in the area.

BCSO spokesperson Joseph Montiel said crime in other areas and the time and distance it takes to respond to these calls of illegal recreation on the land are challenges in ordinance enforcement. “I understand right? It’s convenient. It’s right down the block. It’s a nice area to go enjoy our recreational vehicles right? but you’re putting people at risk,” Hursig said. “I know that the people who ride in this area are probably trying to be as careful as they can be. But, at the end of the day, you only have so much control when you’re going over hills, and through brush. and you’re sharing trails with pets and children that can be easily obscured.”

He said he’d like to see more signage in the area and for the repeat offenders to be held accountable. BCSO said the County’s Public Works department is working on replacing signs in the area. It also said it will continue to do its routine patrolling in the area.