ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash is piling up near a neighborhood on Albuquerque’s west side. The piles have continued to grow for the last two years, even after several attempts from a resident to get the city, and the county to clean it up.

Tim Glaros moved to the Inspiration neighborhood between the Petroglyphs, and I-40 two years ago. Since then, he’s seen the trash behind his home continue to build up over the years. “People routinely use the land right off the road as a trash dump, and it’s been going on since I’ve been here,” Glaros said.

The trash is on property owned by the City of Albuquerque, but it’s outside of the city limits. Glaros said he has contacted the city several times through the 3-1-1 number, hoping to get the trash picked up. However, the response he received was that the property was not within the city’s jurisdiction, and nothing could be done. “Basically, I’m getting the runaround,” Glaros explained. “Nobody wants to come out and clean it up.”

After little luck with the city, Glaros tried to get Bernalillo County involved. They said that it was city-owned property. Through the Bernalillo County Assessors website, News 13 confirmed that the property does in fact belong to the city. “I took my dog for a walk that way yesterday and it’s readily apparent, it’s not like you can’t see it from the road,” added Glaros.

Glaros provided News 13 with reports he filed through 311 on Nov. 7. In the report, Glaros showed pictures of the trash build up, asking to get it cleaned up. He was given the following response, “Not within City of Albuquerque jurisdiction.”

In a phone call with city officials Monday, the city acknowledged that they own the property, but that they are unsure of which city department is responsible for the cleanup. “I just hope that by making this known to the public, then perhaps our city officials will do something about it,” Glaros said.

Glaros said he would like to see access to the end of the road blocked off. Later Monday afternoon, Glaros told News 13 that someone from the city visited him to see how much trash needed to be removed.

Monday afternoon, the City of Albuquerque also sent a statement from the director of the Solid Waste Department saying, “The City of Albuquerque will work with Bernalillo County on this issue and will get it cleaned up.”