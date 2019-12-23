Nehemiah Griego requests to stay at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his family in their South Valley home is asking the court to reconsider where he serves his time.

Nehemiah Griego, 22, was sentenced to life in prison in November. In 2013, Griego murdered his father, mother and three younger siblings when he was just 15-years-old.

Griego is now asking to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center so he can get the psychological treatment that his attorney claims is not available through the Department of Corrections.

The request claims going to a DOC facility will only have negative results.