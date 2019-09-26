Nehemiah Griego expected in court Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man who shot and killed his family back in 2013 is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.

Nehemiah Griego was 15-years-old when he fatally shot his family. Griego is now 22.

Officials say Thursday’s hearing will be to find out what the prosecution and the defense will need in order to proceed with the sentencing. The hearing should also give an idea of how long Griego’s sentencing could take.

After a lengthy court battle, a judge ruled in August that Griego would be resentenced as an adult. He now faces up to 120 years in prison.