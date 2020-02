ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a missing Nebraska man may have been in Albuquerque. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Scott Black was last seen on Saturday, February 1.

He was driving a white, 2013 Dodge Challenger with a carbon fiber Hellcat hood with Nebraska license plate, 20-S397. The vehicle may have been recovered in Albuquerque. If you know anything about Black’s whereabouts call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.