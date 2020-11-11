Nearly $4 million approved for BCSO deputy body cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners approved nearly $4 million to outfit sheriff’s deputies with body cameras. The state law mandating body cameras for all law enforcement went into effect in September, but a number of agencies are still trying to come up with the money.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who long resisted the idea of body cameras, said to get the proper technology, staff, and training. He would need more money than the $1 million the county commission originally awarded.

On Tuesday night, they upped it to $3.8 million over five years. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty remarked that in the long-term, she’d like to ask for help form the legislature. “Because this is a state mandate, I think that it would be really nice to have the state pitch in some money for this because we’re seeing how expensive it really is,” Pyskoty said. Officials hope to start introducing the equipment as early as next week.