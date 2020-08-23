NE Heights park gets major upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular park in the northeast heights just got major upgrades to help beautify it and improve sustainability. Most of the work at El Oso Grande Park near Montgomery and Juan Tabo focused on upgrading the 30-year-old irrigation system, but visitors will notice that crews also planted more than 100 new trees and shrubs, and replaced the sprinkler heads with more efficient ones.

The playground surfacing was also upgraded from sand to engineered wood fiber. The total cost of the project was just under $380,000.