NE Heights park gets major upgrades

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular park in the northeast heights just got major upgrades to help beautify it and improve sustainability. Most of the work at El Oso Grande Park near Montgomery and Juan Tabo focused on upgrading the 30-year-old irrigation system, but visitors will notice that crews also planted more than 100 new trees and shrubs, and replaced the sprinkler heads with more efficient ones.

The playground surfacing was also upgraded from sand to engineered wood fiber. The total cost of the project was just under $380,000.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss