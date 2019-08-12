NE Heights neighbors upset about possible gym construction nearby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in an upscale neighborhood in the far Northeast Heights are up in arms after receiving a notice that a gym could be going up next to their backyards. It’s at the southeast corner of Paseo Del Norte and Holbrook.

“I was shocked,” neighbor Brenda Jenkins said. “I couldn’t believe that something like this was being built in my backyard.”

Residents in the North Albuquerque Acres neighborhood are in disbelief after receiving the letter Sunday afternoon.

“Well, some ladies rang my doorbell, and I answered it,” Jenkins said. “They gave me the information, and it is the first I had ever heard of it.”

Jenkins said the neighborhood notified her that Defined Fitness is requesting a zoning change, which would allow them to construct a 32-foot-tall gym on the 3.56 acres of land directly behind her home.

“We bought this property thinking we are going to have this beautiful view and open spaces and no traffic,” Jenkins said. “Look where we are now.”

The Bernalillo County Planning Department confirmed Monday afternoon that Defined Fitness had submitted the request. There is a County Planning Commission meeting on September 4 to review the application.

Defined Fitness did not respond to a request for comment. The Albuquerque-based company has five locations around the state, and at least four more opening in the next year.