ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NDI New Mexico will host their end-of-the-year fundraising gala live performance, ‘Got Jazz!’ this weekend.

NDI was founded in 1994 and uses the power of dance to motivate children to develop discipline, excellence, and confidence. The institute provides a variety of in-school and after-school dance programs to children ages 3 to 17.

Come and enjoy the Annual Fundraising Gala at the Hiland Theater on May 13 at 5:00 p.m. There will be 400 dancers along with parents teachers and uniformed officers from all around New Mexico. Attendees can purchase tickets here.