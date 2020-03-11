NCAA track championships continue despite Coronavirus concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the Coronavirus outbreak, thousands of people from all over the country are traveling to Albuquerque this week for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Events all over the country have been canceled due to Coronavirus like SXSW in Austin but for now, this weekend’s track championships are still on.

The Albuquerque Convention Center is expecting a sell-out crowd of as many as 3,000 athletes, coaches and their families. With that comes increased cleaning measures.

The convention center said it has added hand sanitizer stations throughout the building and is reminding their employees to wash their hands.

They will also be repeatedly cleaning high touchpoints like elevator buttons and handrails.

“With no confirmed cases in New Mexico, we still have a lot of guests coming in from other states so we want to make sure that we do our part to help prevent the spread,” Convention Center General Manager Jose Garcia said.

Convention center officials said it would be up to the NCAA to cancel the event if the concern was high enough, but right now, everything is still on track for this weekend.

The NCAA released the following statement today:

“The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events. We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days.”

“The city and state and university and especially the convention center is excited about the NCAA D1 championships,” Garcia said. “To be able to see and experience the level of athleticism here is tremendous.”

The event will still be open to the public. The convention center said it does not anticipate any health screenings at the door.

Officials said no other convention center events have been canceled due to the virus. The event is hosted by the University of New Mexico and will take place Friday and Saturday.

It will be nationally televised and is expected to bring $1 million to the state.

