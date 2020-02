NBCUniversal seeks applicants for ‘New Mexico Directors Initiative Program’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NBCUniversal is accepting applications for its first-class.

Applications are opened Thursday, Feb. 27 for the New Mexico Directors Initiative Program. The program aims to provide opportunities for film and television directors.

It also plans to recruit in-state talent for future productions. Applicants must be from New Mexico have directing experience and submit recommendations. They are also required to submit two short essay questions.

The deadline to apply is March 9.

To apply to the 2020 NBCUniversal New Mexico Shadowing Program, visit nbcunitips.submittable.com/submit.

Upcoming 2020 Submission Dates