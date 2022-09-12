ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been selected as one of 14 cities to host a week-long celebration. The United States Navy will be at the Center of the Greater Albuquerque Community for Navy Week, which starts today.

Navy Week will run until September 18. The week of events will include bringing a variety of assets, equipment, and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America’s Navy closer to the people it protects. The events will take place across Albuquerque. A full list of Navy Week events can be found here. To learn more, visit https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks-2022/Albuquerque-2022/.