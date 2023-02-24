ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Verus Research is comprised of an elite team of scientists and research engineers. They’ve just been awarded a $52 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.

This award will allow Versus to grow its own footprint here in Albuquerque. They are expecting to add new staff over the next 6-12 months. They are also very excited about this contract since it will give them some leverage for some research they have been doing for a number of years.

They have experience in all sorts of fields, including advanced electromagnetic simulation, microwave system modeling, nuclear systems analysis, and more. The 56-month contract will support the development of “Orthus,” a neutron and gamma test capability comprised of a dense plasma focus (DPF) neutron source and an electron linear accelerator gamma simulator.

None


