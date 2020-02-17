Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer talks government, politics, and film industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Navajo Nation is an American territory that occupies portions of northeastern Arizona, southeastern Utah, and northwestern New Mexico. Vice President Myron Lizer visits the set to discuss the Navajo Nation’s government, politics, economic development and more.

Vice President Lizer explains that the Navajo Nation is roughly about the size of West Virginia at 27,000 square miles and is governed through a three-branch system, legislative, executive, and judicial. There are 24 council members in the legislative branch while President Johnathan Nez and Vice President Lizer are heads of the Executive Branch and are accompanied by First Lady Cecilia Nez and Second Lady of the Navajo Nation Dottie Lizer.

Vice President Lizer and Second Lady Dottie recently were present in the White House as President Trump signed an Executive Order on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Lizer was also invited to witness the signing of the recent Phase I of the China Trade Agreement.

Vice President Lizer says lack of businesses in the Navajo Nation region contribute to rates of roughly 50 to 65% unemployment rate and also makes it difficult for members of the Navajo Nation to get access to resources.

“Business on the Navajo Nation is hard because you can’t own the land, we don’t own the land we’re wards of the federal government and so we don’t own the land. Thus access to capital is very difficult and getting the lending community to be confident on Navajo is very hard and so we’re working on that…That’s one of our tenents is to help build a healthy, robust economy,” said Vice President Lizer.

The film industry has worked in favor of the Navajo Nation as it has been a part of several films including “Jumanji 2” which was partially shot in Shiprock. Vice President Lizer explains that it has been wonderful to be part of that industry and that the state has done a great job securing that business.

“There are a lot of stories, I feel, on Navajo that need to be told and so bringing and enticing Hollywood to come closer to Navajo would be one of our things that we would like to do in the next four years,” said VP Lizer.

For more information on the Navajo Nation government, visit the official site of the Navajo Nation.