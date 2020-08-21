Navajo man sentenced for assaulting infant son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Gallup man has been sentenced Tuesday for assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child. A federal court in Albuquerque sentenced 35-year-old Randall Farnham to 120 months in prison. Upon his release from prison, Farnham will be subject to five years of supervised release.

Farnham pled guilty to the offense back in March. Farnham assaulted his two-month-old son, ultimately causing life-threatening injuries and long-term disabilities. In his plea argument, Farnham admitted committing the crime in the Navajo Reservation, Indian Country, in McKinley County in June of 2011.

