Navajo man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Navajo man pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque Friday to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and discharging a firearm during a violent crime in Indian Country. The incident happened on the Navajo Nation.

According to the plea agreement, on March 29, while visiting the home of his girlfriend and her father, 22-year-old Joshua Gutierrez woke up to an argument in the house. Gutierrez armed himself with a handgun and went toward the room where the argument was happening.

Gutierrez passed one of the men who was in the argument and, according to Gutierrez, the man swung at him. Gutierrez then shot the man in the chest, killing him. Officials say Gutierrez then pointed the gun at two other people and threatened to shoot them if they did not leave.

Gutierrez is currently in custody pending sentencing. He faced 12 years in prison under the terms of the plea agreement.

