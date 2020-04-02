Live Now
Nature Lab is an online learning tool to help educate kids at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – We truly are in the midst of unprecedented times.

Millions of children and youth are staying away from schools and universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents are balancing work and homeschooling their children for the first time ever. With all of this happening, the Nature Conservancy decided to launch Nature Lab, a new online learning platform.

Director of Philanthropy for the Nature Conservancy in New Mexico Jackie Hall says Nature Lab covers a wide range of topics. “Kids can get online and learn from things from pollinators to renewable energy, to water scarcity, as well as forest restoration which is something that we are focused on here in New Mexico,” Hall says.

The service is free and covers educational materials for students from Kindergarten to 12th grade. More information can be found on the Nature Lab website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

