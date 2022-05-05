ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is invited to join The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science to watch this month’s lunar eclipse. Sunday, May 15 will be the first chance since 2019 for New Mexicans to see a total lunar eclipse. If it is a clear night, the event should be easily visible but the museum will make telescopes available for people to get a closer look.

There will also be activities and planetarium presentations to learn more about eclipses and what makes this one special. Donations will be accepted as admission and the event will be canceled if it is cloudy outside. Doors will open at 8:45 p.m.