Natural History & Science museum offers virtual tour of ‘Tiny Titans’ exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a chance to travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs, all from the comfort of home. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is offering a virtual field trip to the Tiny Titans Exhibit which highlights dinosaur babies and eggs from the late Cretaceous period, like the Bisti Beast, Pentaceratops, and Parasaurolophus.

The exhibit also includes fossils and addresses how dinosaurs gave birth and raised their offspring. The exhibit is on display now at the museum. People can also check out and learn more from museum educators during a Zoom event on Tuesday, May 11 at 3 p.m. To register for the event, visit nmculture-org.zoom.us/webinar/register.