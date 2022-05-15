ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science held a viewing party Sunday for the lunar eclipse that took place. It is a phenomenon that occurs only a few times a year, but Sunday’s lunar eclipse is unlike any other. Starting around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, the museum opened its doors to people to come as the moon moved into position for the eclipse.

Unlike a solar eclipse, Sunday’s lunar eclipse can be viewed without special eye protection. Typically, they happen a couple of times a year in the spring and fall but are mostly partial eclipses. Sunday will be a full one with the moon being the closest it has been to earth while in its orbit.

Jim Greenhouse, New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, says, “New Mexico is actually in a good place for this eclipse. Because as I said, the eclipse will actually be starting not too long after the moon rises. So, you’ll be able to see the whole thing before midnight.”

This lunar eclipse is special because the moon is so close to the earth. You will be able to see the moon tonight, it will have a red hue, which is the reflection of the sun’s light on the earth to the moon.

The museum will have other interactive activities tonight as well. The event will go on until 11 this evening.

There will be a total solar eclipse next year on October 14, 2023, the last day of the balloon fiesta.