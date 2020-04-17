Nat’l Museum of Nuclear Science & History continues education online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With schools in New Mexico canceled for the remainder of the academic school year, kids are at home much more than they otherwise would be. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History has not stopped working for children even as they remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Museum Educator David Gibson explains the museum offers online educational resources and demonstrates an Iodine Clock Reaction experiment using household items to create a timed reaction. For the experiment, David has two glasses with the following ingredients:

Glass 1

200 ml of water

100 mg of crushed vitamin C

20 ml of iodine 2% or higher

Glass 2

10 ml of laundry starch

60 ml hydrogen peroxide

200 ml of water

Combine the glasses three, to four times and time your reaction. You can add variants by changing the water temperature and ratios of vitamin C.

For more at-home experiments and educational resources, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s website, YouTube Channel, and Facebook, and Instagram accounts.