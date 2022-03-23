ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ross Anderson knows what it takes to make a pair of skis go fast. Anderson has been skiing most of his life. He went pro when he turned 21.

In 2006, the professional speed skier broke the all-American record, clocking in at 154.06 miles per hour, making him the first-ever Native American record-holder in the sport. “So speed skiing, it’s basically like drag racing down the mountain,” Anderson said. “When you’re going down that fast, you’re actually so mentally focused that everything in front of you is slow motion.”

He spends his days tunning skis at a local sporting goods store in Albuquerque, teaching Native American youth about his favorite sport and about life. “Follow all of your dreams, don’t give up, no matter what you do, no matter how hard it gets it’ll pay off at the end,” Anderson said.

Recently, Anderson was nominated to be inducted into the National Ski Hall of Fame. “It’s pretty neat that I got nominated to be in the National Ski Hall of Fame,” Anderson said.

He says his success is due in part to his respect for mother earth and the mountains he skis on. “I’ve always respected mother earth and asked her, if I could be on that mountain, to bless everybody to be and have a safe race,” Anderson said.

He also attributes his success from his perspective on the world. “To me, you have to be humble, and you have to be giving in order to be the best,” Anderson said.

Anderson will find out in June if he made it into the hall of fame.