Native American storyteller events being featured online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Native storytellers are inviting the public to take part in an age-old tradition, storytelling by the fireside.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center kicked off its storytelling series on Saturday. Every weekend, the center will host different native speakers. Saturday night’s show featured Emmett Garcia of the Santa Ana Pueblo, who also performed with his band Native Roots.

Those interested in catching next week’s presentation can find more information and past performances on the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Facebook page.

