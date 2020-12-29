Native American man tased while hiking at Petroglyph National Monument

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Native American man who regularly visits the Petroglyph National Monument claims he was assaulted by a park ranger over the weekend. He has even posted a video that gives a glimpse of what he says was an unjustified tasing. Darrell House says he was out walking his dog when a park ranger tased him for going off the trail.

House says he was walking through the Petroglyphs at the Piedra Mercado trail with his dog, Geronimo, when he saw a large group of visitors on the trail ahead, so he decided to cut through the blocked off area to maintain social distancing. He says he’s never had an issue going off-trail before, but this time, a ranger came up behind him and advised him to get back on the designated path. House says he complied, and the ranger began asking for identification, but House refused.

That’s when, House says, the ranger tased him. “I was holding my dog, so my dog got tased as well, he felt the shock, he felt everything. I ended up dropping him when I fell,” said House.

Monday, House says he’s still trying to wrap his mind around the situation, but he can only come up with one reason why the ranger reacted the way he did. “He wanted to show power, dominance, keep me in order. That’s what authority figures are trained to do, to keep people like me in order. To make the ‘Indian’ look crazy, to make them look insane,” said House.

House says the incident won’t stop him from returning to the monument. “I will go back. I am going to continue to do my prayers, going off trail without permission. Without consent. That is my right,” said House.

House was not arrested, he was given three citations by the federal park ranger for interfering with agency function, false information, and being off-trail. KRQE News 13 reached out to the National Park Service at the Petroglyph National Monument, but did not hear back. Their website does ask all visitors to remain on the trail at all times. House believes those rules should not apply to him because he’s Native American.

