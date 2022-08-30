ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about air travel have risen more than 200%. Part of the issue has been delays over the last few months.

In June of 2022, the Albuquerque International Sunport saw more than 1600 arrivals and departures, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) shows. That puts the city in the top 20% of airports nationwide in terms of arrivals.

With that many flights, there’s bound to be an occasional delay. The newest data shows that Albuquerque ranks relatively low in terms of on-time arrivals and departures.

In June 2022, just under 74% of the Sunport’s flights arrived on time. And just under 77% departed on time.

That means Albuquerque’s airport ranked worse than Portland’s PDX, San Antonio’s SAT, and Tucson’s TUS. Even some larger airports, such as Houston’s IAH, outperformed Albuquerque. More than 200 airports of all sizes had a higher percentage of on-time arrivals than Albuquerque.

But that’s not necessarily the airport’s fault, according to Jonathan Small, the marketing & public relations manager for the Sunport. After all, each airline sets its own schedule.

“Recently, airlines have experienced unprecedented challenges nationwide, including pilot shortages and other staffing issues that have led to an increased number of flight delays,” Small told KRQE News 13. “As a good partner to our airlines, we ask for passengers’ continued patience as the industry works through these challenges and are confident airlines are doing everything they can to address the issues.”

From January 2022 through June 2022, Southwest Airlines, which carries the most passengers through the Sunport each month, ranked as the 6th best airline for arriving on time, DOT data shows. Hawaiian Airlines, which doesn’t fly to Albuquerque, ranked as the most on-time airline. Alaska Airlines, which does have some flights to Albuquerque, also ranked highly.

Beyond just delays, DOT says that nationwide service complaints in June were close to 270% higher than during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes complaints regarding cancellations, delays, and refunds.