National Weather Service issues Wind Advisory for Albuquerque area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in the Albuquerque area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday as strong winds are expected in the afternoon. Following widespread precipitation over the weekend, the potential for blowing dust is limited to areas where soil and dust piles are actively being disrupted.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to take place late Monday afternoon. Contractors are encouraged to water down any dirt and soil piles.

The National Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Warning from 10:54 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Santa Fe where northwest winds are anticipated to be 30 to 40 miles an hour with gusts expected to reach 60 miles per hour. Strong winds along I-40 is presumed to cause difficult driving conditions in the Clines Corners region.