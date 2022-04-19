WATCH: Full Interview with Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts, Elysia Pope Director of Arts & Justice Initiatives and Julie Gorena Youth Leadership Council Co-Chair / Company Apprentice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a nationwide dance event taking place and Keshet Dance Company, an Albuquerque dance studio, will be joining in. The company will be a part of the 5th Annual National Water Dance which will be a simultaneous live-streamed dance performance at different water sites throughout the United States.

Keshet will perform at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens on April 23, 2022. Performances will be starting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also be bringing a few dance teams to perform throughout the day before the nationwide event starts. To learn more about the event, visit https://keshetarts.org/.

The National Water Dance began in 2011 as a statewide project in Florida. According to their website, they aim to spread awareness on environmental issues.