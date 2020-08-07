National survey shows Albuquerque on par with major cities regarding violent crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new survey released Friday by the Major City Chiefs Association shows Albuquerque is experiencing similar trends in violent crime as large cities across the U.S. and Canada.

According to preliminary data from January to June 2020 in the association’s Midyear Violent Crime Survey, most large cities experienced increases in aggravated assaults and homicides as compared to the same period in 2019. Albuquerque reported 162 additional assaults in 2020 or a 6% increase over the same period last year.

Also similar to other large cities, Albuquerque reported lower rates of robbery and rape, according to the survey’s findings. The city reported a 12% decrease in robbery and an 18% decrease in reported rapes.

Nationally, 46 of the 67 largest cities saw a noticeable increase in homicides, which is an 18% overall spike over 2019. Forty-one of those 67 cities saw increases in aggravated assaults.