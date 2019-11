ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque veteran now has a new roof over his head.

Owens Corning Roofing partnered with Habitat for Humanity to donate all the materials and labor to build a brand new roof for Vietnam veteran David Walker. The Purple Heart recipient joined the military as a teenager and served for seven years before being honorably discharged.

The new roof is part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, providing new roofs to veterans in need.