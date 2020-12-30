WATCH: National Park Service releases body camera footage from Petroglyph incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Park Service has provided additional details and body camera footage following an incident where a man was tased at Petroglyph National Monument. During the December 27 incident, NPS explains that a law enforcement officer at the monument contacted two individuals who were seen climbing on and among petroglyph cliff features off-trail.

The cliffs are a protected and sacred site and hiking at the location is limited to designated trails in an effort to preserve local cultural resources. In an update to the NPS’s initial statement regarding the incident, the department states that the incident remains under investigation and was referred to the NPS Office of Professional Responsibility.

Investigators will review the video that was captured by one of the individuals which was posted to social media as well as body camera footage from the NPS law enforcement officer. NPS states they are now sharing additional information from the incident in an effort to provide as much transparency as possible.

Before the individual, later identified as Darrell House, was tased, NPS reports that the officer tried to resolve the interaction with an educational contact and a warning. During this interaction, both individuals are said to have provided fake names and birth dates.

NPS explains that in consultation with the United States Attorney’s Office, the male received citations for being in a closed area off-trail, providing false information, and failing to comply with a lawful order. The female individual received citations for providing false information and being in a closed area off-trail.

The NPS states that it values its partnership with tribal communities and “actively works to ensure that tribes and tribal members have full and appropriate access to their sacred sites”.

Don’t Miss