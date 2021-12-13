National organization Jordan’s Way selects NMDOG to host live online fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saving dogs from life on a chain, NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based non-profit dog rescue based out of Albuquerque. NMDOG works in partnership with New Mexico law enforcement, animal control departments, and shelters by providing assistance with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse.

The national organization Jordan’s Way is currently on a 50-state tour to raise money for small shelters and dog rescues. The organization has shined a spotlight on otherwise overlooked dogs and on Monday, Dec. 13 will host a live, four-hour fundraiser on the NMDOG Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

They are striving to raise $15,000 for NMDOG and to find homes for their adoptable dogs. There will be about 20 dogs available for adoption who will be making appearances throughout the live feed. NMDOG is encouraging all businesses and dog lovers to call in to the live fundraiser, donate, match, and challenge and pledge donations to help them meet their goal.

All donations made will go directly to the shelter and rescue. Donations can be made online at the Jordan’s Way NMDOG fundraiser Facebook page.

For more information on NMDOG and to view adoptable dogs, visit nmdog.org.