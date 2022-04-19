ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration is celebrating the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility. Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting at Kirtland Air Force Base on Tuesday.

The John A. Gordon Albuquerque Complex is a three-story, 330,000 sq. ft. facility that will house 1,200 employees who work on vital national security missions. The new facility will replace the existing complex of 25 buildings, bringing everything together into a single facility.

“This modern infrastructure is capable of supporting flexible enterprise, and developing a top-tier workforce. It’s exactly what the NNSA needs at this moment,” said NNSA Administrator Jull Hruby.

The US Army Corps of Engineers oversaw the construction of the new complex.