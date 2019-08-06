National Night Out serving as an important community resource amid recent mass shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Night Out, the event where people meet their neighbors and police, is more important this year after this weekend’s mass shootings. The event is happening Tuesday and police say they want to hear from you.

With the shootings in El Paso and Dayton this weekend, the City of Albuquerque says it’s extremely important to build community bonds and be aware of what’s happening around you.

“I think it’s important with what happened this last weekend,” said Alan Armijo, the city’s Director of Public Affairs. “I think people are going to be more aware, they’re going to be wanting to help each other out, and look out for each other more.”

Members of the Albuquerque Police Department — including the chief, commanders and officers will be at tonight’s events to talk about how to deal with these shootings and other issues in the community. Albuquerque Fire and Rescue will be there too. First responders take care of the victims of the tragedy and can answer questions should people have them.

The National Night Out is an annual event held on the first Tuesday of every August since 1984. It’s meant to inform people about community efforts like drug prevention campaigns and neighborhood watch programs.

“We’re all taking care of each other, we’re all looking out for each other, we’re all in this together so let’s take care of each other,” said Armijo. “Let’s see what’s going on in our neighborhood.”

In addition to meeting with local officials, first responders and neighbors, many of these public events tonight will also offer barbecues or games and live entertainment. To find an event near you, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website or call 3-1-1.