National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be holding National Night Out celebrations Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many events are being hosted by neighborhoods in private locations. Contact your neighborhood association for more details about events hosted in your neighborhood.

View list below of National Night Out Events in Albuquerque

Area CommandNeighborhood AssociationPark LocationPark AddressEvent time
ValleySawmill Area NeighborhoodSawmill Park991 18th St NW5-7 p.m.
ValleyHuning CastleForest Park210 16th SW7-8:30 p.m.
ValleyDowntown Neighborhood AssociationMark Fox Park401 13th NW & Roma6:30-8 p.m.
ValleyWells ParkWells Park500 Mountain NW6-8 p.m.
SoutheastKirtland Community AssociationKirtland Park2903 University SE6-9 p.m.
SoutheastMcDuffie Twin Parks/Pueblo AltoTwin ParksAvenida del Sol/Avenida la Resolana NE6:30-8:30 p.m.
SoutheastSpruce Park NeighborhoodSpruce Park1300 Spruce NE & Roma5:30-7:30 p.m.
SoutheastSouth San PedroWilson Park6000 Anderson SE5-7 p.m.
SoutheastSiesta HillsLassetter Park2801 Ridgecrest SE6:30-8:30 p.m.
NortheastIndian Moon NeighborhoodVista Verde Park10130 Hannett NE5:30-7 p.m.
NortheastInez NeighborhoodCutler Park7715 Cutler NE6-8:30 p.m.
NortheastHeritage East/Quintessence NeighborhoodsQuintessence Park9801 Quintessence NE6-8 p.m.
NortheastMossman NeighborhoodSan Pedro @ Paseo del Nordeste Recreational Trl.San Pedro @ Paseo del Nordeste Recreational Trl.7-8 p.m.
NortheastLoma Del ReyLoma Del Rey Park9107 Orlando NE6:30-8:30 p.m.
FoothillsSinging ArrowSinging Arrow Park/Community Center13001 Singing Arrow Ave. SE6-8 p.m.
NorthwestSR MarmonEast Atrisco Kimbar6600 Miami Rd. NW6-8 p.m.

