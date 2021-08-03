National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be holding National Night Out celebrations Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many events are being hosted by neighborhoods in private locations. Contact your neighborhood association for more details about events hosted in your neighborhood.
View list below of National Night Out Events in Albuquerque
|Area Command
|Neighborhood Association
|Park Location
|Park Address
|Event time
|Valley
|Sawmill Area Neighborhood
|Sawmill Park
|991 18th St NW
|5-7 p.m.
|Valley
|Huning Castle
|Forest Park
|210 16th SW
|7-8:30 p.m.
|Valley
|Downtown Neighborhood Association
|Mark Fox Park
|401 13th NW & Roma
|6:30-8 p.m.
|Valley
|Wells Park
|Wells Park
|500 Mountain NW
|6-8 p.m.
|Southeast
|Kirtland Community Association
|Kirtland Park
|2903 University SE
|6-9 p.m.
|Southeast
|McDuffie Twin Parks/Pueblo Alto
|Twin Parks
|Avenida del Sol/Avenida la Resolana NE
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Southeast
|Spruce Park Neighborhood
|Spruce Park
|1300 Spruce NE & Roma
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Southeast
|South San Pedro
|Wilson Park
|6000 Anderson SE
|5-7 p.m.
|Southeast
|Siesta Hills
|Lassetter Park
|2801 Ridgecrest SE
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Northeast
|Indian Moon Neighborhood
|Vista Verde Park
|10130 Hannett NE
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Northeast
|Inez Neighborhood
|Cutler Park
|7715 Cutler NE
|6-8:30 p.m.
|Northeast
|Heritage East/Quintessence Neighborhoods
|Quintessence Park
|9801 Quintessence NE
|6-8 p.m.
|Northeast
|Mossman Neighborhood
|San Pedro @ Paseo del Nordeste Recreational Trl.
|San Pedro @ Paseo del Nordeste Recreational Trl.
|7-8 p.m.
|Northeast
|Loma Del Rey
|Loma Del Rey Park
|9107 Orlando NE
|6:30-8:30 p.m.
|Foothills
|Singing Arrow
|Singing Arrow Park/Community Center
|13001 Singing Arrow Ave. SE
|6-8 p.m.
|Northwest
|SR Marmon
|East Atrisco Kimbar
|6600 Miami Rd. NW
|6-8 p.m.