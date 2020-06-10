National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s Heritage Park now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a fun and educational outlet for your children, look no further than the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. They offer a variety of resources for children to dive into.

Museum Educator David Gibson discusses some of the resources currently available and also provides a demonstration to create a water pump using the Archimedes screw principle. Gibson explains that as of June 8, the museum has opened Heritage Park, the nine-acre outdoor exhibit that features historic airplanes like the B-29 Superfortress, F-16 Fighter Falcon, and additional large artifacts.

Admission to Heritage Park costs $5 and tickets must be purchased in advance online. Visitors are required to wear face masks upon arrival. The museum’s building and indoor facilities, including the restroom, will remain closed to the public at this time due to state regulations.

The museum has continued to post new content on its YouTube channel that features its “Breaking Boredom” series that shows unique experiments that can be done at home with everyday items. Gibson shows off his own handmade Archimedes screw that makes water appear as if it were running uphill.

While Gibson made a large example using a large pipe and tubing, he also showed smaller version that he created with a plastic soda bottle and tubing from the family aquarium. He explains that these pumps are still used in some rigs to transfer water from a lower area to a region uphill.

Gibson said any kind of tubing will work as long as it is held in a spiral shape. For more educational experiments, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s YouTube channel, website, and Facebook page.