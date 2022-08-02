ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host K-12 education programs this fall. The camps are for kids who are homeschooled, STEM students, junior docents, and in the ATOM project.

As summer comes to an end so do all the summer camps at the museum. Jennifer Hayden, deputy director, of the nuclear museum, says there are so many fun activities coming to the museum this fall. The museum will be hosting educational programs for all ages to participate in. Also, Einstein express is back, which means teachers can find free busing for field trips to the museum.

Fall Programming:

Pre K-1st Grade

The Nationa Museum of Nuclear Science & History presents their early learning Pre-K -1st homeschool sessions. Get your early learner started with learning science, technology, engineering, and math with related STEM activities.

Date/Time: Tuesdays 9-10 a.m. Starting Sep. 6-Dec. 13 Themes change weekly September: 6, 13, 20, 27 October: 11, 25 November: 1, 15, 29 December: 6, 13

Registration can be either per session or the entire semester

Cost $120 per semester or $12 per session (Discount for members)

2nd-5th Grades

Second to fifth-grade homeschool sessions

Date/Time: Tuesdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. Starting Sept. 6-Dec.13 Themes change weekly September: 6, 13, 20, 27 October: 11, 25 November: 1, 15, 29 December: 6, 13

Registration can be either per session or the entire semester

Cost $120 per semester or $12 per session (Discount for members)

6th-12th Grades

These homeschool sessions are designed for the students in 6th-12th grade to enjoy science introducing principles and concepts to the more advanced learners.

Date/Time: Wednesdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. Starting Sept. 7-Dec.14 Themes change weekly September: 7, 14, 21, 28 October: 12, 26 November: 2, 16, 30 December: 7, 14

Registration can be either per session or the entire semester

Cost $120 per semester or $12 per session (Discount for members)

For more information visit their website.