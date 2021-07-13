National Museum of Nuclear Science & History still holding summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is open and beginning to hold in-person events. The museum still has some spots open for their Science is Everywhere Summer Camps, which end on August 6. Jennifer Hayden, deputy director of the museum talked about upcoming camps and new exhibits.

Even though the museum is open for in-person visits, they still have many exhibits online. The museum is located at 601 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123 and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

