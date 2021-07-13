National Museum of Nuclear Science & History still holding summer camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is open and beginning to hold in-person events. The museum still has some spots open for their Science is Everywhere Summer Camps, which end on August 6. Jennifer Hayden, deputy director of the museum talked about upcoming camps and new exhibits.
Story continues below
- Space: Spaceport America sees uptick in tourism interest after Virgin Galactic launch
- Community: Why a New Mexico veterinarian is now writing children’s books
- Sports: Some Lobo basketball season ticket holders asked to pay an additional fee
- Crime: Whereabouts of 4th of July murder suspect unknown
- OFF BEAT: Naked woman arrested after throwing items at APD
Even though the museum is open for in-person visits, they still have many exhibits online. The museum is located at 601 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123 and open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.