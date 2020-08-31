National Museum of Nuclear Science & History reopens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is now open. Like others, the museum on Eubank and Southern has been closed for about five months. However, they are now open at 25% capacity that includes both indoor and outdoor exhibits like the Manhattan Project Exhibit and their history airplane exhibits. You will have to wear a face mask and social distance. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

