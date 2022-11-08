ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering single-day themed camps for all the days off of school. Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden visited KRQE to share the news.

When kids don’t have school for the day, they are welcomed down at the Nuclear Museum. Hayden said this helps the community because children will still be in a safe, fun environment, even if they aren’t in class.

The camps allow youth from kindergarten age to 6th grade age and take place when Albuquerque Public Schools have a scheduled day off like Veterans Day or most winter break days.

The camps need registration before attending, though. Hayden said spots in the programs fill up very quickly. Camps are listed on the front page of the museum’s website.