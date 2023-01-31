ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will be hosting Discover STEAM Day, Saturday, February 18.

Engineers and scientists from across the city will engage families and scouts through hands-on activities designed to peaks people’s interest in the scientific fields of STEAM. There will be activities that allow children to engage and interact in the most exciting and meaningful ways. All STEAM activities will be fun and kid-friendly. Participation in the interactive activities will also be rewarded with a custom button at the end of your visit.

The event is Saturday 18, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This event is included with museum admission, and all museum members are free. Admission can be purchased in advance online (regular, daily admissions apply) or at the door on the day of the event.



