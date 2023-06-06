ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host a Movie Under the Wings, a unique outdoor movie event where visitors will view the 2022 blockbuster movies such as Top Gun Maverick, among such historic aircraft as the B-29 super fortress, an F-16 fighting Falcon, and many more.

Movie Under the Wings will take place in the museum’s outdoor exhibit area, Heritage Park, on Saturday, June 17. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at dark. The museum is asking moviegoers to bring portable outdoor chairs for comfort and to please leave all four-legged friends at home (assistance/service dogs are always welcome). No outside food or drink will be allowed into the event.

For more information visit nuclearmuseum.org. You can purchase your ticket here.