ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for science lovers as the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History has reopened. Due to COVID-19, the museum had been shut down to visitors since March, but as of August 31, it has reopened to the public at 25% capacity.

Museum Educator David Gibson discusses the museum’s safety protocols and also demonstrates a fun experiment. Since its closure, the museum team has been at work to produce educational resources and enhanced exhibitions to its visitors.

Additionally the museum has been cleaned and thoroughly disinfected. All museum staff, visitors and volunteers are required to wear face masks and museum store staff will be weraing disposable gloves when interacting with the public.

There will be dedicated separate entrances and exits that will be clearly marked. Plexiglass barriers have also been set up in the museum as well as floor decals that are placed six-feet apart.

For more information on the museum’s new safety protocols, visit Nuclearmuseum.org.