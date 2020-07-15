National Museum of Nuclear Science & History continues to engage with community amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has caused many businesses to close their doors for the time being including the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. The museum’s director of communication, Jennifer Hayden discusses what they’ve been doing during the closure.

Jennifer also shows off a bubble snake experiment that demonstrates the power of cohesion. While the museum’s interior remains closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, Heritage Park, the nine-acre outdoor exhibit area, and the museum’s retail store are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission costs $5 per person and must be paid online in advance. Additionally, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering a “Science Is Everywhere” virtual summer camp this year and you can still register online.

